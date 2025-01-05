Check Out These Lesser-Known Fascinating Facts About NASA's Space Suit

On the space shuttle and International Space Station the spacesuit is formally name as the Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or EMU.
Spacesuit is an important gear which operates as multi-purposes, it shields astronauts from casualties, meanwhile giving astronauts oxygen to breathe, and holds water to drink during spacewalk.
In 2001, Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong on the Tiangong Space Station broke the longest spacewalk record in nine hours.
The spacesuit protects astronauts from extreme temperatures ranging from between 249 °F to -245 °F.
Each spacesuit are custom-fitted to the astronaut who will wear it.
Spacesuits are equipped with inbuilt toilet called Maximum Absorbency Garment (MAG) that handles both liquid and solid waste.
Spacesuits are integrated with communication system that connects them with their team and mission control.
