Cheese-Loaded Snacks To Make In An Air Fryer

Jalapenos stuffed with cheese are a delicious and spicy side dish made by slicing fresh jalapeños, stuffing them with cream cheese, shredded cheddar or mozzarella, and adding herbs.
Source: Freepik
Cheese croquettes are a delectable treat made from mashed potatoes, cheese, herbs, and spices, rolled into balls, coated with breadcrumbs, and cooked at 180°C until golden brown.
Source: Freepik
Add a cheesy twist to classic garlic bread by hollowing out the center and stuffing it with mozzarella cheese, minced garlic, and olive oil. Place in an air fryer basket and cook for 5-7 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Samosas, a traditional Indian snack, can be enriched with cheese, spices, and vegetables. Stuff samosa wrappers with mashed potatoes, cheese, and spices. Brush with oil, air fry, and enjoy.
Source: Freepik
Mozzarella sticks are a crispy, gooey snack made by slicing mozzarella cheese into thick sticks, dipping them in breadcrumbs or panko, and air-frying at 180°C for 7-8 minutes until golden brown.
Source: Freepik
Quesadillas are a popular cheese snack made in an air fryer. Place a tortilla, spread shredded cheese, top with another, brush with butter or oil, and air fry at 180°C for 4-6 minutes.
Source: Freepik
Add a cheesy twist to classic garlic bread by hollowing out the center and stuffing it with mozzarella cheese, minced garlic, and olive oil. Place in an air fryer basket and cook for 5-7 minutes.
Source: Unsplash