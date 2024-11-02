Republic Lifestyle Desk

Chhath Puja 2024: Best Ghats In Delhi-NCR To Celebrate Festival

The Chhath festival, observed on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha in astrology, is a time of sun worship.

Source: Unsplash

Chhath fasting, which starts on October 28 and ends on October 31, is a religious practice that promotes happiness and prosperity within families.

Source: Getty Images

Source: freepik

Yamuna Ghat at ITO, Delhi's oldest Chhath Puja site, attracts thousands of devotees annually for its traditional ambience and well-maintained facilities.

Source: Instagram

The Noida Stadium's Sector 21A ghat, the largest temporary in the region, can accommodate over 2.5 lakh devotees, making it an ideal location for community celebrations.

Source: Instagram

Kalindi Kunj Ghat, despite environmental challenges, remains popular due to its convenient location, accessibility, and remains visited by devotees for its historical significance.

Source: Instagram

Kudesia Ghat at Kashmere Gate, renowned for its scenic beauty and well-maintained facilities, provides a clean and safe environment for devotees during festivals in Delhi.

Source: Getty Images

Yamuna Ghat near Wazirabad Bridge offers a unique celebration experience with Wazirabad Barrage backdrop, perfect for photography and spiritual significance.

Source: Instagram

The Palm Park in Delta-1, Greater Noida, offers a serene and well-maintained space for performing Chhath Puja rituals, recently cleaned and prepared by local authorities.

Source: Instagram

This Surya Ghat  offers a serene atmosphere for intimate celebrations in North and Central Delhi, perfect for focused worship and meditation.

Source: Unsplash