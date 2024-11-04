Chhath Puja Calendar 2024: Day-Wise Schedule, Muhurat, Sunrise And Sunset Timings

A well-known Hindu holiday, Chhath Puja honours the Sun God, and his sister Chhathi Maiya. In Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the event is widely observed with all the customs.
Chhath Puja Day 1 – Nahay Khay
A holy bath in a river or other nearby body of water marks the start of the first day. The Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are fed food prepared by devotees.
Nahay Khay is the name of the rites. Nahay Khay will take place on November 5 this year. Nahay Khay Muhurat. Timings: Sunrise at 6:16 am, and sunset at 5:43 pm
Chhath Puja Day 2 – Kharna
Kharna is the name of the second day of Chhath Puja. Devotees observe a rigorous fast from dawn till dusk on this day.
In the evening, the devotees prepare meals like kheer to give to Surya Dev as Prasad. Timings: Sunrise at 6:17 am, and sunset at 5:43 pm.
Chhath Puja Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya
On the third day, people assemble on the banks of a river or at any other water body to offer prayers to the setting sun.
They offer a number of fruits, sweets and thekua, a fried dumpling to the setting sun and Chatthi Maiya. This is considered as the most important ritual of Chhath Puja celebrations.
This is performed during the sunset on the Shasthi Thithi. This year Sandhya Arghya rituals will be performed on November 7.
Shasthi Tithi: From 12:41 AM on November 7 to 12:34 AM on November 8
Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 6:17 AM
Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 5:42 PM
Chhath Puja Day 4 – Usha Arghya
The last day of the Chhath Puja is known for the rituals of Usha Arghya, or offerings to the rising sun. The devotees offer prayers to the rising sun and Chhathi Maiya.
The devotees offer Usha Arghya and this marks the culmination of 36-hour long fasting. Sunrise at 6:18 AM. Sunset at 5:42 PM
