Children Day 2024: Best Quotes Of Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birthday

The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.
Source: Freepik
Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.
Source: Freepik
Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.
Source: Freepik
We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open
Source: Freepik
Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.
Source: Freepik
Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality
Source: Freepik
Time is not measured by the passing of yaers but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves
Source: Freepik
Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.
Source: Freepik
The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.
Source: Freepik
Only through right education can a better order of society be built up.
Source: Freepik