Children Day 2024: Best Quotes Of Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birthday

The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.

Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.

Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system. 

We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open

Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.

Politics and Religion are obsolete. The time has come for Science and Spirituality

Time is not measured by the passing of yaers but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves

Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.

Only through right education can a better order of society be built up.

