Children's Day 2024: History, Interesting Facts, Significance Of The Day

India celebrates Children's Day on November 14th, honoring Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who advocated for children's education and rights, believing in their potential.
Children's Day honors Nehru, born November 14, 1889, known for his affection for kids and founding Children's Film Society India in 1955 to create indigenous cinema exclusively for kids.
Before 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on November 20, as observed by the United Nations. However, after the death of Pandit Nehru in 1964, it was changed to November 14.
Nehru, an adept administrator, successfully promoted the establishment of India's leading educational institutions, including AIIMS, IIT, and IIM, through his vision.
Nehru has left a significant impact on India's education system. The way we raise the children today will shape the future of India, as stated by a prominent figure.
Significance: Children's Day is a day to promote a culture of empathy and compassion towards children.
Children's Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about child welfare issues such as child labor, child trafficking, and child abuse.
Children's Day is a day to advocate for children's rights to education, healthcare, nutrition, and a safe environment.
Children's Day is a day dedicated to promoting quality education for all children.
