Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chili Oil Health Benefits: Why It May Be Good For Weight Loss, Heart Health
Chili oil contains carotenoids and capsaicinoids with antioxidant properties, which help neutralize free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and supporting overall health.
The main component of chili oil, reduces the risk of heart disease, a key driver of many diseases, by inhibiting the production of inflammatory proteins.
Capsaicin, found in chili oil, can relieve pain by depleting substance P, a neurotransmitter responsible for sending pain signals to the brain.
Consuming moderate amounts of chili oil can enhance digestive health by stimulating the stomach to produce more fluids and regulating gut motility, thus preventing constipation.
Consumption of chili pepper and chili oil can aid in weight loss by enhancing metabolism and thermogenesis, thereby promoting calorie burning during rest.
Chili oil capsaicin promotes vasodilation, enhancing blood flow and delivering oxygen and nutrients efficiently, benefiting heart health and facilitating faster injury recovery.
