Chinese New Year 2025: Interesting Facts About Spring Festival You Must Know

Chinese New Year kicks off every year after the second new moon of the Lunar Calendar. This year it falls between 29th January to 12th February.
It is reported that about 1/5 of the world's population celebrates Spring Festival.
The Chinese New Year is represented each year by one of the 12 winning animals becoming the Chinese Zodiac.
On Chinese New Year a red envelope filled with money is exchanged symbolizing luck and prosperity.
The celebrations continue by praying, attending parades, cultural activities, etc.
The 15-day celebration culminates with a lantern festival throughout china.
Lastly, for the Chinese, the Lunar New Year is sacred, it is a chance for families to come together and make unforgettable memories.
