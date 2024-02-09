February 8, 2024
Chocolate Day 2024: Interesting Facts You Must Know
Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 9 as part of Valentine's Week. It is a day dedicated to express love and affection by exchanging chocolates.
Source: Freepik
Chocolate's story started in ancient Central and South America, where the cacao tree grew wild. The Mayans and Aztecs treasured cacao beans.
Source: Freepik
The scientific name for the cacao tree is derived from Theobroma cacao, meaning "food of the gods" in Greek. This name reflects the reverence ancient civilizations had for chocolate.
Source: Freepik
The percentage of cocoa in chocolate determines its flavor and health benefits. Dark chocolate with higher cocoa content is richer in antioxidants, which can promote heart health.
Source: Freepik
The process of making chocolate involves fermenting and roasting cacao beans. Then grind them them into a paste, and then add sugar and other ingredients.
Source: Freepik
A single cocoa tree produces about 2,500 beans per year.
It takes about 800 cocoa beans to make one kilogram of chocolate.
Source: Freepik
It takes two to four days to make a single chocolate bar. In Mayan culture, cacao beans were valued so much that they were exchanged like goods for dollars.
Source: freepik
Until 1847, chocolate was enjoyed in bitter liquid form. The British chocolate company Fry and Sons introduced the trend of “eating chocolate” after mixing cocoa butter, sugar, chocolate liquor.
Source: Freepik