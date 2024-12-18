Republic Lifestyle Desk

Christmas 2024: 7 Heartwarming Gift Ideas For Colleagues

Christmas-themed cups are good options to gift your colleague during the festive season. 

Source: Pexels

Crafting personalised Christmas cards for a colleague is traditional and meaningful.

Source: Pexels

Add Christmas tree ornaments to your wishlist, such as little stars, Santa, snowmen or other meaningful ornaments that revolve around the season. 

Source: Pexels

Remind your colleague of the ‘Light of Christ’ by gifting a Christmas candle. It also represents hope, joy and warmth,

Source: Pexels

A Christmas home decore to light up the ambience of the festive house.

Source: Pexels

Christmas without tasty treats is incomplete. This Xmas gift your colleague a traditional plum cake or a fruit cake.

Source: Pexels

Cold feet during winter are inevitable, however, gifting Christmas-themed socks could portray a meaningful gesture to stay warm.

Source: Pexels

