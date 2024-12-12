Christmas 2024: Ancient Churches To Visit On X-Mas

Aqaba Church, a 3rd-century historic church in Jordan, is the world's oldest purpose-built Christian church, discovered in 1998. Its first phase dates back to 293-303 AD.
Trier Cathedral, Germany, the oldest cathedral in Germany and Trier's largest religious structure, built in the early fourth century with Roman brick, is renowned for its grand design and longevity.
Dura-Europus, a ruined Syrian city near Dayr al-Zawr, was a Babylonian town, rebuilt by the Seleucids, and later a prosperous caravan city, annexed by the Romans in 165 CE.
San Miguel Chapel, referred to as The Oldest Church in Santa Fe, is the oldest church in the continental United States, situated in the historic Barrio de Analco district.
The Church of Our Lady, Mary of Zion, an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo church in Axum, Tigray Region, is believed to house the Ark of the Covenant and has multiple rebuilds.
Megiddo church, near Tel Megiddo, Israel, is home to one of the oldest Christian church buildings, featuring an inscription referencing Jesus' divinity.
St. Peter's Basilica is a papal basilica and one of the four Major Basilicas of Rome, ranking first among minor basilicas worldwide. It is within the Vatican City State's territory, not Italy's.
