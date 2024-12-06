Christmas 2024: Delicious Tree Brownie Recipe

Ingredients
1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar1 cup butter, softened1 egg1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract2 ½ cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Mix confectioners' sugar, butter or margarine, egg, vanilla, and almond extract. Stir in flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Heat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Divide dough into halves. On lightly floured cloth-covered board, roll each half out to 3/16 inch thick on lightly floured cloth-covered board.
Cut into Christmas shapes. Bake on parchment lined baking sheets for 7 to 8 minutes. Let cool on wire racks and decorate as desired.
A tree cookie is a cross section of a tree, cut down and sliced into individual pieces, resembling individual slices of bread.
This festive dessert, shaped like Christmas trees, is perfect for company and can be decorated with green and red sprinkles and any frosting.
