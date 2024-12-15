Christmas 2024: No Sugar Cookie Recipe For X-Mas Celebrations

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix almond flour, butter, sweetener, egg, vanilla, and cinnamon. Roll dough into 12-inch balls, bake 12-15 minutes, and cool on baking sheet.
Source: AngieWard76
Baking involves combining butter, bananas, eggs, vanilla, flour, baking soda, salt, ground nutmeg, cinnamon, oats, and nuts, chilling dough for 1 hour, and preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Source: Mordon
Bake dough in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F, combining almond butter, sweetener, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla, and salt. Roll into 15 balls, bake 12 minutes, and cool completely.
Source: Fioa
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix peanut butter, sweetener, egg, and vanilla extract. Roll dough into 12 balls, press twice, cool, and bake until golden, 12-15 minutes.
Source: Kaci Guisinger-Harrison
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix almond flour, shredded coconut, flour, egg, almond butter, honey, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips. Shape dough into walnut-sized balls and bake.
Source: Kell_Belle
Mix butter, bananas, eggs, vanilla, flour, baking soda, salt, ground nutmeg, cinnamon, oats, and nuts. Chill dough for 1 hour, preheat oven, grease baking sheets, and bake for 10-12 minutes.
Source: Diane Rae
