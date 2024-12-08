Christmas Desserts: Show-Stopping Recipes To Try

Chocolate mint truffle cake features a trifle made with a chocolate sauce, mousse, and mint cream, with a custard, chocolate mousse, and mint cream, and topped with other treats.
Source: Instagram
Christmas pavlov cake can be prepared by simmering milk and cream, whisking egg yolks, sugar, sea salt flakes, adding cornflour, and adding macerated fruit and other ingredients.
Source: Instagram
Gingerbread Christmas crack can be prepared by preheating the oven to 180C/160C fan forced. Mix baking sugar, butter, ginger, spices, dark and milk chocolate, and decorate it.
Source: Instagram
Create a delectable jelly trifle cake by dividing sponge roll slices into 9 pieces, placing them in silicone moulds, and pour over thickened cream, custard, gelatine, water, and jelly crystals.
Source: Instagram
Create a mini chocolate cake by mixing water, gelatine, sugar, and chocolate. Pour the mixture into a silicone mould, place a biscuit, and chill overnight. Serve with chocolate sprinkles.
Source: Instagram
Make, no-bake rocky road cheesecake by melting chocolate, add biscuits, marshmallows, cherries, almonds, gelatine and other ingredients, and refrigerate for 6 hours. Serve with add-ons.
Source: Instagram
Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan forced. In a saucepan, dissolve brown sugar, and maple syrup. Cut ham into a zig-zag pattern, and place pineapple ring and other ingredients. Bake for 40 minutes.
Source: Instagram