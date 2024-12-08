Republic Lifestyle Desk

Christmas Desserts: Show-Stopping Recipes To Try

Chocolate mint truffle cake features a trifle made with a chocolate sauce, mousse, and mint cream, with a custard, chocolate mousse, and mint cream, and topped with other treats.  

Christmas pavlov cake can be prepared by simmering milk and cream, whisking egg yolks, sugar, sea salt flakes, adding cornflour, and adding macerated fruit and other ingredients.

Gingerbread Christmas crack can be prepared by preheating the oven to 180C/160C fan forced. Mix baking sugar, butter, ginger, spices, dark and milk chocolate, and decorate it. 

Create a delectable jelly trifle cake by dividing sponge roll slices into 9 pieces, placing them in silicone moulds, and pour over thickened cream, custard, gelatine, water, and jelly crystals.

Create a mini chocolate cake by mixing water, gelatine, sugar, and chocolate. Pour the mixture into a silicone mould, place a biscuit, and chill overnight. Serve with chocolate sprinkles. 

Make, no-bake rocky road cheesecake by melting chocolate, add biscuits, marshmallows, cherries, almonds, gelatine and other ingredients, and refrigerate for 6 hours. Serve with add-ons.

Preheat oven to 180C/160C fan forced. In a saucepan, dissolve brown sugar, and maple syrup. Cut ham into a zig-zag pattern, and place pineapple ring and other ingredients. Bake for 40 minutes. 

