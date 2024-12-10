Christmas Getaway: Destinations In India That Are Perfect For Your Christmas Holidays

Pondicherry, a serene holiday destination with beach vibes and Gothic architecture, offers peaceful beaches and beautifully decorated churches in December.
Source: Instagram
Kolkata celebrates Christmas with festive decorations on Park Street, carols, and iconic landmarks like Victoria Memorial, making it a must-visit destination for the festive season.
Source: Instagram
Goa, India's Christmas destination, is renowned for its lively parties, dazzling lights, floral decorations, and music festivals, offering a perfect escape from the holiday spirit.
Source: Instagram
Coorg, known as the Scotland of India, offers a serene Christmas getaway with misty hills, coffee plantations, and cool December weather, perfect for exploring charming villages.
Source: Instagram
Goa, India's Christmas destination, is renowned for its lively parties, dazzling lights, floral decorations, and music festivals, offering a perfect escape from the holiday spirit.
Source: Freepik
Mumbai, a vibrant city with a festive spirit, offers popular Christmas spots like Hill Road, Bandra, Church Gate, Gateway of India, Juhu Beach, and Haji Ali Dargah.
Source: Instagram
Ooty, a dreamy destination with rolling hills, chilly weather, and festive charm during Christmas, offers colonial-era churches, local markets, and scenic spots like Ooty Lake.
Source: Instagram