Christmas Getaway: Destinations In India That Are Perfect For Your Christmas Holidays

Pondicherry, a serene holiday destination with beach vibes and Gothic architecture, offers peaceful beaches and beautifully decorated churches in December. 

Kolkata celebrates Christmas with festive decorations on Park Street, carols, and iconic landmarks like Victoria Memorial, making it a must-visit destination for the festive season.

Goa, India's Christmas destination, is renowned for its lively parties, dazzling lights, floral decorations, and music festivals, offering a perfect escape from the holiday spirit.

Coorg, known as the Scotland of India, offers a serene Christmas getaway with misty hills, coffee plantations, and cool December weather, perfect for exploring charming villages. 

Mumbai, a vibrant city with a festive spirit, offers popular Christmas spots like Hill Road, Bandra, Church Gate, Gateway of India, Juhu Beach, and Haji Ali Dargah.

Ooty, a dreamy destination with rolling hills, chilly weather, and festive charm during Christmas, offers colonial-era churches, local markets, and scenic spots like Ooty Lake.

