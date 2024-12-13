Christmas Party Outfit Ideas From Bollywood's Biggest Celebrities, Priyanka Chopra-Kareena Kapoor

Giving back-to-back powerful looks in shimmery silver gowns, Priyanka solidifies her love for tinsels. Her recent look from the Red Sea FF left fans with heart-eyes, perfect outfit for Xmas dinner.
Looking absolutely stunning in a purple gown laced with orchid flowers, Kareena's look from the Red Sea FF is an inspiration you must pin for Christmas parties.
Hosting a Christmas dinner? Don't forget to glam up like PeeCee. Draped in a Tarun Tahiliani gown, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked glamorous for the screening of the Marathi film Paani.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent look from the Bulgari event in Dubai left fans speechless. Flaunting a blush pink dress with an intricately embroidered drape, perfect ensemble for a formal Xmas dinner.
Red screams Christmas. Take a cue from Priyanka's look from Bulgari High-Jewelry soirée, perfect for events like a private gathering.
Kareena shines in an elegant silver saree at the recently concluded Filmfare OTT Awards. Christmas is all about tinsels, cop this party outfit for cocktail parties during Christmas season.
Halter-neck gowns for the cold season and especially for cocktail parties are IT for party season. Cop this outfit idea from Priyanka which she wore during the screening of the film Citadel.
