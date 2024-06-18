June 18, 2024
Cilantro To Rosemary: Use These Herbs In Cooking
Cilantro leaves are often used in salsas, chutneys or Thai green curry paste. The coriander seeds and coriander root, on the other hand, are used during the cooking process to infuse the dish.
Source: Getty Images
Fresh dill is often added to seafood dishes, yogurt sauces, vinegars, potato salads, fresh-baked breads and soups and it can also be used as a garnish like parsley.
Holy basil, with its peppery and mint flavors, can be reconstituted by soaking in warm water for 10 minutes before adding to a pan.
Lemongrass is a crucial ingredient in Thai and Vietnamese cuisines, used in soups, salads, curries, roast meats, tea, and cocktails.
Moringa leaves can be used in stir fry with vegetables like potatoes, cauliflower, or sweet potato, and also with rasam and steamed rice, making it a healthy and easy meal option.
Parsley, a herb, is commonly used in various dishes like pastas, sauces, salads, meat, and vegetables, and is often sprinkled on top for fresh herby flavour.
Rosemary, a herb with digestive and circulatory benefits, is commonly used as a seasoning in various dishes, particularly with poultry, game, lamb, pork, steaks, and oily fish.
