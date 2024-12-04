Clear Vegetable Soup Recipe Inside To Add Warmth To Your Winters

Ingredients
½ teaspoon garlic – peeled & finely chopped¾ teaspoon ginger – peeled & finely chopped¼ cup spring onions – chopped½ cup cabbage – finely chopped
⅓ cup carrots – finely chopped¼ to ⅓ cup capsicum – finely chopped, (green bell pepper)¼ cup French beans – finely chopped (green beans or haricot beans)
1 tablespoon oil – can use olive oil or sunflower oil, can also use butter3 cups water¼ teaspoon ground black pepper or add as required1 generous pinch of grated nutmeg or ground nutmeg
Add 3 cups of water and season with ground black pepper powder, salt, and grated nutmeg.
Mix well. Cover the pan and simmer the soup on medium-low to medium heat for about 10 to 11 minutes or until the veggies are almost tender.
To serve clear soup hot, avoid overcooking vegetables like mushrooms, potatoes, or cauliflower until tender, then garnish with spring onion greens.
Reheat in a saucepan until hot, then serve with fresh herbs or scallion greens.
