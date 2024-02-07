January 14, 2024

Cold Wave In North India: Here Are Tips To Protect Yourself In The Harsh Winter

Wear a lot of layers and insulate yourself. Cover up with beanies, socks, and gloves to keep warm.

Workout inside instead of going out on walks or runs to protect yourself.

Maintaining a protein-rich diet is essential to boost your immunity in the winter.

If you are using a room heater, be careful. Do not use it overnight and switch off before going to sleep.

Be careful while driving as the roads can be slippery and the fog can cloud your vision.

