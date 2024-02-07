January 14, 2024
Cold Wave In North India: Here Are Tips To Protect Yourself In The Harsh Winter
Wear a lot of layers and insulate yourself. Cover up with beanies, socks, and gloves to keep warm.
Source: Unsplash
Workout inside instead of going out on walks or runs to protect yourself.
Source: Unsplash
Maintaining a protein-rich diet is essential to boost your immunity in the winter.
Source: Unsplash
If you are using a room heater, be careful. Do not use it overnight and switch off before going to sleep.
Source: Freepik
Be careful while driving as the roads can be slippery and the fog can cloud your vision.
Source: Unsplash