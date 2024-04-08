April 7, 2024

Combat Acidity At Home With These Easy Hacks

Fennel seeds, known for their carminative properties, can alleviate gas and bloating.

Chamomile tea, celebrated for its calming effects, soothes the stomach lining and mitigates gastric discomfort. 

Apple cider vinegar, despite its acidic nature, may paradoxically balance stomach acid levels.

Ginger tea is revered for its anti-inflammatory properties that help lower acidity and soothe the digestive system.

Bananas, rich in potassium, act as a natural antacid, neutralising stomach acid and easing irritation.

