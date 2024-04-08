April 7, 2024
Combat Acidity At Home With These Easy Hacks
Fennel seeds, known for their carminative properties, can alleviate gas and bloating.
Source: Unsplash
Chamomile tea, celebrated for its calming effects, soothes the stomach lining and mitigates gastric discomfort.
Source: Freepik
Apple cider vinegar, despite its acidic nature, may paradoxically balance stomach acid levels.
Source: Unsplash
Ginger tea is revered for its anti-inflammatory properties that help lower acidity and soothe the digestive system.
Source: Shutterstock
Bananas, rich in potassium, act as a natural antacid, neutralising stomach acid and easing irritation.
Source: Freepik