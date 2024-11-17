Republic Lifestyle Desk

Comforting Bhajjis You Must Try This Winter

Palak Bhaji Nu Shaak is a quick, delicious curry made with fresh palak leaves, garlic, and spices, known for its unique flavor and nutrient content.

Methi bhaji is a healthy, delicious dry sabji with a dominant fenugreek leaves flavor, served as a side dish with roti or bhakri.

Mooli Bhaaji is a savory, crunchy snack commonly enjoyed in North India, especially during winter. The radish adds a nice sweetness and spice, while the gram flour provides a crispy exterior.
 

Bathua Bhaji is a nutritious and flavorful dish commonly enjoyed in North India, particularly during winters. The greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
 

Raw Banana Bhaaji is a popular Indian snack made from raw bananas (unripe green bananas) and gram flour (besan), typically deep-fried to create crispy fritters.
 

Capsicum Bhajii is a popular Indian snack made from capsicum (bell peppers) and gram flour (besan), typically deep-fried to create crispy fritters.
 

Mirchi Bajji is a popular South Indian street fried snack made with gram flour, spices, and green chilies, referring to chilies and gram flour fritters.

