Confused About What Do To In Diwali Vacation? Take A Trip To THESE Destinations

During Diwali, Jaipur, known as Pink City, becomes vibrant with lights, decorations, traditional sweets, and bustling bazaars filled with handicrafts and jewellery.
Udaipur, known as the City of Lakes, offers a romantic and enchanting Diwali experience with grand palaces, shimmering lakes, and a magical boat ride on Lake Pichola.
Diwali in Amritsar is a significant celebration, featuring the Golden Temple, fireworks, and a serene atmosphere, bringing joy and spirituality to the city.
Kolkata celebrates Diwali with a unique touch, worshipping Goddess Kali and decorating temples and streets with lights and flowers, making it a must-visit destination.
Goa celebrates Diwali with vibrant nightlife, beaches, and fireworks, burning effigies of Narakasura to symbolize good over evil and lighting up the beaches.
Agra, known for its Taj Mahal, is a popular Diwali vacation spot with its stunning monuments, festive streets, and local bazaars selling sweets, souvenirs, and handicrafts.
Rishikesh, situated along the Ganges, is renowned for its serene Diwali atmosphere and yoga retreats, making it an ideal spot for spiritual growth.
Kashmir, known as Heaven on Earth, provides a serene retreat during Diwali celebrations ideal for houseboat stays or shikara rides.
Kerala offers a serene Diwali experience amidst nature, with serene backwaters and tea plantations in Alleppey and Munnar, making it a peaceful retreat for vacationers.
Ahmedabad offers a traditional Diwali experience with grand fairs, Garba performances, and vibrant markets, providing a colourful and joyful experience.
