March 31, 2024
Cooling Mint Recipes To Add To Your Summer Meals
Peppermint Tea is a hydrating drink that can be the perfect start to your day.
Source: Shutterstock
Mint chocolate milkshake is a beverage that will satiate you and cool you down at the same time.
Source: Unsplash
Pudina rice is a summertime lunch staple. Enjoy it with raita.
Source: Unsplash
Mojito, with muddled mint is one of the best summer drinks.
Source: Unsplash
Ice cream in itself is cooling and when you add mint to it, it becomes a summer favourite.
Source: Unsplash