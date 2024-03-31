March 31, 2024

Cooling Mint Recipes To Add To Your Summer Meals

Peppermint Tea is a hydrating drink that can be the perfect start to your day.

Source: Shutterstock

Mint chocolate milkshake is a beverage that will satiate you and cool you down at the same time.

Source: Unsplash

Pudina rice is a summertime lunch staple. Enjoy it with raita.

Source: Unsplash

Mojito, with muddled mint is one of the best summer drinks.

Source: Unsplash

Ice cream in itself is cooling and when you add mint to it, it becomes a summer favourite.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide