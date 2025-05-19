May 19, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Coronavirus Surge In Asia: Tips To Protect Yourself From JN.1

Wear mask

Always ensure you wear a mask when going into a crowd to prevent the virus from entering your body.

Hygiene

Be sure to wash your hands regularly, and if soap and water aren't available in public, use hand sanitiser instead.

Get vaccinated

To protect yourself and the people around you, get yourself vaccinated. This will help prevent and spread the virus.

Social distancing

If not required, try to maintain social distancing.

Wash your foods

Thoroughly wash fruits, vegetables, and meat to help eliminate harmful germs before consumption.

