Coronavirus Surge In Asia: Tips To Protect Yourself From JN.1

May 19, 2025
Wear mask
Always ensure you wear a mask when going into a crowd to prevent the virus from entering your body.
Source: Pexels
Hygiene
Be sure to wash your hands regularly, and if soap and water aren't available in public, use hand sanitiser instead.
Get vaccinated
To protect yourself and the people around you, get yourself vaccinated. This will help prevent and spread the virus.
Social distancing
If not required, try to maintain social distancing.
Wash your foods
Thoroughly wash fruits, vegetables, and meat to help eliminate harmful germs before consumption.