February 1, 2024
Costa Rica To Utah: Places You Must Visit This Year If You Are Nature Lover
Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse and environmentally friendly places on the planet. The country offers rainforest canopy, pineapple plantations, sandy beaches and mist-topped mountains.
Source: Unsplash
Utah has the third-highest number of national parks in the country, closely followed by Colorado, and canyoning is one of the most exhilarating activities here.
Source: Unsplash
South Korea's capital Seoul is famous for its cafés and K-food, but the country’s cuisine is much more than bulgogi barbecue, bibimbap rice and Insta-friendly designer dishes.
Source: Unsplash
Uruguay’s summer is from December to March, making it best time to explore. Locals spend weekends in Montevideo, while foreigners enjoy in José Ignacio, a former fishing village turned to beach town.
Source: Unsplash
Vancouver Island offers some serious nature to reconnect with, from lakes, quiet lagoons and snow-topped mountains to sandy beaches and surf spots that are home to black bears, wolves and more.
Source: Unsplash