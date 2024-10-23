Countries Other Than India Where Diwali Is Celebrated

Diwali, a five-day festival in Nepal, also known as Tihar, is characterized by the worship of a different animal each day.
Source: Nepal tourism
Diwali in Sri Lanka is a significant festival celebrated by the Tamil community, characterized by the lighting of oil lamps and vibrant decorations.
Source: Freepik
Diwali, a five-day Hindu celebration in Malaysia, is a feast for the local Hindu communities, showcasing delicious food and vibrant traditional rituals.
Source: Trip advisor
Fiji, a country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of more than 300 islands. It's famed for rugged landscapes, and can be a good option for Diwali.
Source: Tripadvisor
Singapore's Little India, a popular destination for the Indian population, is adorned with stunning lights during Diwali, a busy time for all.
Source: Freepik
The Indian diaspora in Mauritius celebrates Diwali with enthusiasm, adorned with lamps and rangolis in their temples.
Source: Freepik
Diwali is a significant cultural event for the Indo-Trinidadian and Tobagonian community, characterized by music, dance, and delicious food.
Source: Freepik
The UK's significant diaspora population makes Diwali a vital event, with major landmarks lit up during the festival.
Source: Freepik
Diwali is a major festival for New Zealand Indians, showcasing their vibrant culture and traditions.
Source: Freepik
Diwali in Indonesia is a modest festival, but Balinese Hindus transform it into a celebration resembling that of India.
Source: Tripadvisor