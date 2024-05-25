May 25, 2024
Countries Where Sun Doesn't Rise
Alaska, known for its vast interior terrain, abundant outdoor experiences, and Alaskan Native culture, is a top destination for photographers to witness the Northern Lights.
Source: alaska.org
Norway is renowned for its stunning white mountains, fjords, emerald-green forests, hiking, kayaking, and outdoor activities, while its capital city, Oslo, is also a popular destination.
Source: visitnorway.com
Dawson City, renowned for its significant role in the Klondike gold rush in the late 1800s, became the largest city north of San Francisco and west of Winnipeg.
Source: yukonwild
Finland offers a rich culture blending modern elements with tradition, making it a popular destination for its stunning nature scenes and diverse cultural offerings.
Source: visitfinland
Sweden, known for its specialties like Ikea and Volvo, offers stunning landscapes, fascinating culture, and history, with the global fika culture of cake and coffee.
Source: visitsweden.com
Iceland's most popular attraction is the aurora borealis, a breathtaking natural phenomenon, complemented by its stunning waterfalls, diverse bird and marine life, and vibrant music and arts scene.
Source: visit.is
Nunavut's main tourist attractions include wildlife watching, rich marine life, world-class birdwatching, and 750,000 caribou population, as well as the ancient herbivore shaggy muskox.
Source: travelnunavut.ca