May 26, 2024
Countries Where Sun Doesn't Rise
Barrow, Alaska's northernmost village, is believed to experience 64 days of polar night and no daylight during winter, despite not being north enough for six months of either extreme.
Source: alaska.org
Svalbard, Norway's capital, Longyearbyen, experiences extended twilight in late October, allowing visitors to witness the Northern Lights and Midnight Sun, influenced by Earth's position and relations
Source: visitnorway.com
The Dawson City area offers a 24-hour itinerary to enjoy the bright, beautiful skies and endless days under the midnight sun.
Source: yukonwild
Finland's northernmost regions, like Lapland, experience polar night for several weeks due to Earth's axial tilt within the Arctic Circle.
Source: visitfinland
Sweden offers a natural wonderland with the Midnight Sun, a phenomenon of endless days from late-May to mid-July, attracting travelers worldwide for its surreal soft glow.
Source: visitsweden.com
Iceland's midnight sun occurs due to an elliptical orbit, with the earth tilting away from the sun for 6 months in winter and towards it for 6 months in summer.
Source: visit.is
The Sun rises and sets within four hours in Iqaluit's shortest day, with shorter winter days north of the Arctic Circle. The Midnight Sun shines brightly, never completely below the horizon.
Source: travelnunavut.ca