March 16, 2024

Crew Ladies Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Ace Their All-black Looks

Crew actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black bodycon dress, with cold-shoulder sleeves.

Source: Instagram

She paired the ensemble with pencil heels, adding glamour and power to the look.

Source: Instagram

She kept the accessories simple, only opting for a pair of small earrings.

Source: Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore an all-black look too, but ditched a dress for a co-ord set.

Source: Instagram

Her tie-up tops was paired with a mermaid style slit skirt, making her look chic and elegant at the same time.

Source: Instagram

She tied up her hair and let a couple of loose strands frame her face.

Source: Instagram

