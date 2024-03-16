March 16, 2024
Crew Ladies Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Ace Their All-black Looks
Crew actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black bodycon dress, with cold-shoulder sleeves.
She paired the ensemble with pencil heels, adding glamour and power to the look.
She kept the accessories simple, only opting for a pair of small earrings.
Kriti Sanon wore an all-black look too, but ditched a dress for a co-ord set.
Her tie-up tops was paired with a mermaid style slit skirt, making her look chic and elegant at the same time.
She tied up her hair and let a couple of loose strands frame her face.
