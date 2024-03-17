March 17, 2024

Crew Star Tabu Dons Indo-western, Rocks Fusion Dhoti With Blazer

Tabu attended the trailer launch of her movie Crew in a neutral-toned Indo-western outfit.

She paired a beautiful brown short blazer with dhoti-style pants.

The actress opted for gold and black accessories, both as her bracelet and heels.

Tabu kept her hair open, tucked behind her ears, which showed her beautiful golden hoops.

She opted for natural makeup, with flushed cheeks and nude lips.

