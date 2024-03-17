March 17, 2024
Crew Star Tabu Dons Indo-western, Rocks Fusion Dhoti With Blazer
Tabu attended the trailer launch of her movie Crew in a neutral-toned Indo-western outfit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She paired a beautiful brown short blazer with dhoti-style pants.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actress opted for gold and black accessories, both as her bracelet and heels.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Tabu kept her hair open, tucked behind her ears, which showed her beautiful golden hoops.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She opted for natural makeup, with flushed cheeks and nude lips.
Source: Varinder Chawla