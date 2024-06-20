June 19, 2024
Crunches To Plank, Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat
Plank exercise strengthens core, abdomen, hips, lower back, and improves body balance. Used in yoga, professional boxing, and sports like hockey, cricket, and football.
Regular exercise, combined with a healthy diet, can help reduce overall body fat, including belly fat, and abdominal exercises like crunches or sit-ups can make the belly appear flatter and toned.
Russian Twists is an ab exercise that targets obliques, reduces belly fat, and aids in shedding love handles, while also strengthening the core and shoulders.
Lifting legs together or one by one is a simple exercise that effectively reduces belly fat by exerting pressure on abdominal muscles and promoting stretching and work.
Bicycle crunches can tone the belly area, but there's no spot-reduction with fat loss. Strengthening core muscles during crunches can have a toning and tightening effect.
The side plank strengthens oblique abdominal muscles, reducing waist fat, while the reverse plank is a rare variation of this popular exercise.
Burpees are a fast-burning exercise that builds strong muscles, increases metabolism, and helps burn calories and belly fat after workouts, making them an excellent fat-burning option.
