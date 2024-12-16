Dahi Pyaaz Tikhari Recipe To Try

Ingredients:
2 cup curd½ tsp salt2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter10 clove garlic, chopped1 tsp cumin½ tsp mustardpinch hing2 dried red chilli
few curry leaves¼ tsp cumin powder½ tsp coriander powder¼ tsp turmeric1 tsp chilli powder2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of curd and ½ teaspoon of salt, whisk until smooth, and set aside.
Splutter tempering, keeping flame on medium. Turn off flame, add cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chilli powder.
Sauté spices until aromatic, then pour tempering over curd and mix well.
Add 2 tablespoons of coriander to the mixture and mix thoroughly. Enjoy the dahi tadka with roti or paratha.
