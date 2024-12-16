Republic Lifestyle Desk

Dahi Pyaaz Tikhari Recipe To Try

Ingredients: 

2 cup curd½ tsp salt2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter10 clove garlic, chopped1 tsp cumin½ tsp mustardpinch hing2 dried red chilli 

Source: Freepik

few curry leaves¼ tsp cumin powder½ tsp coriander powder¼ tsp turmeric1 tsp chilli powder2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

 

Source: Cookpad

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of curd and ½ teaspoon of salt, whisk until smooth, and set aside.

Source: Freepik

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups of curd and ½ teaspoon of salt, whisk until smooth, and set aside.

Source: Cookpad

Splutter tempering, keeping flame on medium. Turn off flame, add cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chilli powder. 

Source: Cookpad

Sauté spices until aromatic, then pour tempering over curd and mix well. 

Source: Freepik

Add 2 tablespoons of coriander to the mixture and mix thoroughly. Enjoy the dahi tadka with roti or paratha. 

Source: Freepik

 Next Story