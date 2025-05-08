Debunked! Common Myths About Oily Skin You Should Stop Believing
Know about the facts that can debunk common misconceptions about oily skin care, from moisturiser to sunscreen and more, according to HealthShot.
For oily skin, choose a moisturizer that's labeled 'non-comedogenic' or 'oil-free' to avoid clogging pores. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin that provide hydration without the grease. This helps maintain the skin's natural balance and reduces excess oil production.
Overwashing can strip skin of natural oils, triggering more oil production. Wash face twice a day with a gentle cleanser. For mid-day shine, use blotting papers instead of overwashing. Overwashing strips skin of natural oils, triggering more oil production. Wash face twice a day with a gentle cleanser.
Oily skin doesn't directly cause acne; it's a mix of hormones, bacteria, and clogged pores. Manage oily skin with moisturiser, hydration, gentle cleansing, sunscreen, and regular exfoliation to reduce breakouts.
Don't skip sunscreen. Choose oil-free, non-comedogenic options to protect skin from damage, premature aging, and skin cancer without clogging pores or adding grease.
Oily skin isn't bad skin. Natural oils protect and hydrate. It's just different, not unhealthy. Tailor your skincare routine to balance oil production and keep skin healthy. Focus on balance, not elimination. Gentle care and suitable products can regulate oil production. Healthy skin is about harmony, not fighting your skin type.
Oily skin can rock makeup. Choose oil-free, non-comedogenic products. Use mattifying primer, oil-absorbing powder, and setting spray for long-lasting makeup. Moderation is the key to improving your skin health.
Oily skin isn't immune to ageing. While it may stay hydrated longer, sun exposure and pollution still take a toll. Protect your skin with daily sunscreen and a consistent skincare routine.