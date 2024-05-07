May 6, 2024

Decoding Cravings: What Is Your Body Trying To Tell You?

Chocolate cravings are ubiquitous and may indicate a magnesium deficiency.

Cravings for salty foods like chips may signal a need for sodium. Sodium is essential for fluid balance and nerve function.

Sugar cravings can stem from various deficiencies, including chromium and tryptophan.

Cravings for carbohydrates like bread and pasta might indicate a nitrogen deficiency.

Cravings for meat, such as chicken, could signify an iron deficiency.

