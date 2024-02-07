January 19, 2024

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna’s Terracotta-Toned Lehenga

Known for her impeccable styling game, once again Rashmika Mandanna has left us in awe with her terracotta-toned lehenga.

The lehenga is adorned with exquisite dori work and it beautifully showcases her flair for traditional silhouettes.

The lehenga has a sleeveless choli with an open-back design, a plunging V neckline. What further adds on is the tassled dori at the back.

Rashmika earlier showcased her versatility by donning a black bodycon gown. It was from designer Alex Perry’s label and featured a strapless silhouette.

The actress styled her look by putting on glossy mauve lips, a dewy, natural-looking base, smoky eye shadow and kohl-lined eyes.

She kept her hair open in the center parting, further enhancing the look.

