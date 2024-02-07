January 19, 2024
Decoding Rashmika Mandanna’s Terracotta-Toned Lehenga
Known for her impeccable styling game, once again Rashmika Mandanna has left us in awe with her terracotta-toned lehenga.
Source: Instagram
The lehenga is adorned with exquisite dori work and it beautifully showcases her flair for traditional silhouettes.
Source: Instagram
The lehenga has a sleeveless choli with an open-back design, a plunging V neckline. What further adds on is the tassled dori at the back.
Source: Instagram
Rashmika earlier showcased her versatility by donning a black bodycon gown. It was from designer Alex Perry’s label and featured a strapless silhouette.
Source: Instagram
The actress styled her look by putting on glossy mauve lips, a dewy, natural-looking base, smoky eye shadow and kohl-lined eyes.
Source: Instagram
She kept her hair open in the center parting, further enhancing the look.
Source: Instagram