February 1, 2024
Decoding Raveena Tandon’s Black Embellished Mermaid Gown
Actress Raveena Tandon looked dazzling in a shimmery black gown. Let us decode the bold look.
Source: Instagram
Raveena's gown was of floor length, with a flattering mermaid cut.
Source: Instagram
The black, embellished gown had a keyhole cutout on the chest and cutouts on the waist as well.
Source: Instagram
The power-shoulder style of the gown gave it a structure and confident silhouette.
Source: Instagram
Raveena tied up her hair, with a loose strand framing her face. She finished the look with dark red lips.
Source: Instagram