February 4, 2024
Decoding Shraddha Kapoor’s Salwar Kameez Look
Shraddha Kapoor posted a series of beautiful pictures in salwar kameez.
Source: Instagram
The actress paired the white salwar with chandbalis and opted for soft pink makeup.
Source: Instagram
The salwaar has full sleeves made of lace, adding to the charm of the outfit.
Source: Instagram
Shraddha's salwar look was defined by delicate embroidery and a matching dupatta.
Source: Instagram
Shraddha has previously donned such simple ethnic kurtas, like this golden one on Diwali.
Source: Instagram