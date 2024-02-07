January 29, 2024
Decoding The Health Benefits Of Mushroom Coffee For A Healthy Lifestyle
With coffee being one of the most consumed beverages worldwide, people are now becoming more aware about the different types.
A healthier version of regular coffee, mushroom coffee is a beverage which is made from adaptogenic mushrooms and coffee beans.
Reduces stress: The adaptogens in mushroom coffee reduce the amount of cortisol in your system. It further helps in reducing stress.
Reduces inflammation: Mushrooms contain compounds called polyphenols. They also contain different types of antioxidants. When used together, these can reduce inflammation in the body.
Quality of sleep: Less caffeine means more sleep. Also, the adaptogens in the drink also improve sleep quality.
Supports heart health: Certain varieties of medicinal mushrooms that this beverage contains benefits your heart.
