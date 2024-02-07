January 23, 2024
Decrease Your Daily Screen Time With These Effective Tips
Keep track of your screen time with in-built functions or third-party apps.
Source: Pexels
Make your phone less appealing by lowering its brightness or putting it on silent mode.
Source: Unsplash
Limit the number of screens that you have. Too many devices become replacements of each other.
Source: Unsplash
Schedule screen-free breaks, when you go for a walk, workout, or read books without your phone.
Source: Unsplash
Set clear work boundaries, where you do not look at the screen to do work after office hours.
Source: Unsplash