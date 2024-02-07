January 23, 2024

Decrease Your Daily Screen Time With These Effective Tips

Keep track of your screen time with in-built functions or third-party apps.

Source: Pexels

Make your phone less appealing by lowering its brightness or putting it on silent mode.

Source: Unsplash

Limit the number of screens that you have. Too many devices become replacements of each other.

Source: Unsplash

Schedule screen-free breaks, when you go for a walk, workout, or read books without your phone.

Source: Unsplash

Set clear work boundaries, where you do not look at the screen to do work after office hours.

Source: Unsplash

