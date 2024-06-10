June 10, 2024
Delectable Mango Kheer Recipe
Wash and soak ½ cup of basmati rice for 30 minutes, then drain.
Blend 1 cup of mango pulp with 2 cups of milk until it becomes smooth.
Heat a pan and add 2 tablespoons of ghee, then sauté the drained rice.
Pour the mango-milk mixture into a pan and bring it to a boil.
Simmer the rice on low heat until it is cooked and the kheer thickens.
Add ¼ cup of sugar, ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron.
Stir well and cook for another 5 minutes
Add chopped nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews to the dish for a visually appealing presentation.
Enjoy the creamy and fruity flavors of mango kheer when served chilled.
