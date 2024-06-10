June 10, 2024

Delectable Mango Kheer Recipe

Wash and soak ½ cup of basmati rice for 30 minutes, then drain.

Blend 1 cup of mango pulp with 2 cups of milk until it becomes smooth.

Heat a pan and add 2 tablespoons of ghee, then sauté the drained rice.

Pour the mango-milk mixture into a pan and bring it to a boil.

Simmer the rice on low heat until it is cooked and the kheer thickens.

Add ¼ cup of sugar, ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron.

Stir well and cook for another 5 minutes

Add chopped nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews to the dish for a visually appealing presentation.

Enjoy the creamy and fruity flavors of mango kheer when served chilled.

