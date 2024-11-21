Delhi AQI: 8 Herbs You Should Say Yes To Boost Your Respiratory Health

Protecting our respiratory health is essential at all times, but it is crucial to be extra careful during smog season. These are some herbs you must say yes to for respiratory health.
Licorice is a perennial herb said to be sweeter than table sugar. Its roots are known for treating respiratory health due to their expectorant properties.
Horehound leaves and flowers are both useful for medicinal purposes. It aids in treating sore throats and coughing fits, leading to smooth breathing.
Curcumin is good for treating airway inflammation in both humans and animals.
Nettle leaves are commonly found in meadows, popular for treating lung health issues.
Thyme has been recorded for treating respiratory health for centuries.
Ginger is another herb that enhances easy breathing, especially during smog season to treat respiratory health.
Peppermint has healing properties to reduce chest congestion by clearing the nasal passage and loosening mucus in the lungs.
Eucalyptus is an alternative herb which is very common to treat respiratory health. It is a popular ingredient in vapor and chest rub to heal respiratory issues.
Be cautious and visit your doctor if you're experiencing serious respiratory issues. All the aforementioned herbs are to ease your life during smog season only if you have a mild respiratory problem.
