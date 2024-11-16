Republic Lifestyle Desk

Delhi Winters: Benefits Of Eating Green Vegetables During Cold Weather

Green veggies like green beans, spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in essential nutrients, including fiber, which aids digestion and improves bacterial gut flora, particularly in broccoli.

Deficits in calcium, potassium, and vitamin D are easily detectable, while selenium and iodine deficiencies are harder to identify. These lesser-known nutrients, found in vegetables.

Spinach contains essential vitamins and minerals and is a good and healthy meal during the winter season. It is used widely in saag and gravies and boosts immunity.

Green vegetables can improve gut microbiome health, regulating immune system, metabolism, energy, body weight, mood, food choices, nervous system, heart health, diabetes risk and others.

Consuming vegetables, including leafy greens like kale and Swiss chard, can improve gut health, mental health, immunity, and chronic disease prevention. 

Broccoli, a superfood rich in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory properties, is a vital green vegetable for heart health and overall well-being.

Cabbage, rich in vitamin K and calcium, can enhance bone health by preventing fractures and fighting bone breakdowns, while palak and amaranth leaves also contribute to bone strength.

