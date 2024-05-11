May 11, 2024

Delicious Brunch Recipes To Cook For Your Mom On Mother’s Day

Quiche, a French-style savory egg custard, is a versatile and easy-to-make vegetarian dish that pairs well with any crust and looks great on a buffet table.

Source: howsweeteats

Baked Blueberry Pancake is prepared mixing batter, pour into skillet, bake, slice wedges, serve with berries, butter, maple syrup, or make without berries, ensuring everyone gets their portion.

Source: plainchicken

Strawberry French Toast Bake is a delicious and easy Sunday brunch or lazy Saturday morning dish featuring juicy strawberries, sweet Hawaiian bread, and baked French Toast style.

Source: yellowblissroad

Biscuits ‘N Gravy Pie Strawberry French Toast Bake is a delicious and easy Sunday brunch or lazy morning dish featuring juicy strawberries, sweet Hawaiian bread, and baked French Toast style.

Source: delish.com

Puff pastry breakfast pizza is quick and easy, perfect for brunch, mother's day morning, or a relaxing weekend breakfast with bacon, eggs, and cheese.

Source: howsweeteats

Sheet Pan Brussels Sprout Bacon Egg Hash sheet pan meals are versatile and efficient for weeknight cooking, making morning prep and clean-up easier. This savory hash features creamy golden potatoes.

Source: nelliesfreerange

Orange Pull Apart bread is a sweet pastry with cinnamon and cardamon spiced filling, topped with a quick cream cheese glaze for a delectable experience.

Source: tutti-dolci

View Next Slide