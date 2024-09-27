Republic Lifestyle Desk

Dussehra 2024: Delicious Corn Tikki Recipe For This Festive Season

Ingredients 1 cup sweet corn kernels 1/2 cup finely chopped capsicum 2 tsp finely chopped green chillies 4 tbsp rice flour Salt to taste Oil for deep frying

Blend corn into a coarse paste without using water in a mixer.

Transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, add all remaining ingredients, and mix thoroughly.

Divide the mixture into eight equal portions and roll each into a round flat tikki.

Heat oil in a non-stick kadhai and deep-fry a few tikkis at a time until they turn golden brown on all sides.

The corn and capsicum tikki should be drained on absorbent paper.

The tikkis should be served hot with a combination of green chutney and ketchup.

