Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dussehra 2024: Delicious Corn Tikki Recipe For This Festive Season
Ingredients
1 cup sweet corn kernels
1/2 cup finely chopped capsicum
2 tsp finely chopped green chillies
4 tbsp rice flour
Salt to taste
Oil for deep frying
Source: Freepik
Blend corn into a coarse paste without using water in a mixer.
Source: Freepik
Transfer the mixture to a deep bowl, add all remaining ingredients, and mix thoroughly.
Source: Freepik
Divide the mixture into eight equal portions and roll each into a round flat tikki.
Source: Freepik
Heat oil in a non-stick kadhai and deep-fry a few tikkis at a time until they turn golden brown on all sides.
Source: Freepik
The corn and capsicum tikki should be drained on absorbent paper.
Source: Freepik
The tikkis should be served hot with a combination of green chutney and ketchup.
Source: Freepik