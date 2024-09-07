Republic Lifestyle Desk

Delicious Plant-Based Twists On South Indian Dishes

Kerala style dish Pariuppu Dal is made with red lentils cooked in coconut milk and ground spices like cumin seed powder, curry leaves, cardamom, and turmeric.

Appam is prepared by Kerala cuisine's appam, made from fermented rice and coconut batter, are crispy, soft, and fluffy pancakes, perfect for a hearty vegetarian breakfast.

Lemon rasam is a spicy stew made with red chilli, garam masala, turmeric, cilantro, mustard seeds, and lemon juice, served with boiled rice.

Masala Dosa is a dish made from lentils and rice batter, cooked on a flat pan with boiled potatoes and spices, then turned over and cooked from all sides.

Mint biryani is a dish made with garden peas and mint leaves, providing a refreshing flavour to the rice.

Soft Idli is a fermented rice and lentil batter that can be cooked with various vegetables.

Porridge, a hot oatmeal mixture cooked with water or milk, is commonly consumed for breakfast in Britain and Ireland, often with additional ingredients like salt, sugar, fruit, milk, cream, or butter.

