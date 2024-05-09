May 8, 2024
Desi Breakfasts You Can Prepare From Curd
Bread curd upma is prepared with roast sooji. Heat ghee, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, urad dal, chana dal, sauté onion, ginger-garlic paste, vegetables, curd water, roasted sooji, & 4 cups water.
Curd Dosa, also known as Sponge Dosa, is a quick variation of Set Dosa. Made with semolina, rice, and sour curd or yogurt, You can serve it with chutney, curry, and curries.
Dahi-chuda is a no-cooking dish made with flattened rice, yogurt, jaggery, fruits, and nuts, traditionally served during Makar Sankranti as part of a balanced diet.
The Hung Curd Sandwich is a healthy, easy-to-make veg sandwich recipe with a creamy, crunchy filling, providing a versatile and delicious alternative to traditional yogurt-filled sandwiches.
Dahi Parantha is a simple, easy Indian flatbread made with yoghurt, curd, and wheat flour. It's a perfect, spiced, and tasty variation of traditional vegetable-based paratha.
Curd idli is a crucial ingredient in the fermentation process of rava idlis and bhaturas, making them soft and spongy.
Kadhi, a popular vegetarian and vegan dish, is made with gramme flour, a high-protein plant-based ingredient, making it an excellent source of protein.
