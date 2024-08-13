Republic Lifestyle Desk

Dessert Recipe: How To Make Anjeer Halwa In 20 Minutes

Dried figs 1.5 cup Khoya/mawa 1/2 cup Sugar1/2 cup Chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, raisins) 1/2 cup Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp Saffron A few strands Ghee- Almond silvers

In a bowl, soak the chopped figs in warm water for 2-3 hours until they are soft. Drain the water and put the chopped figs in a mixer. Blend them until they become a smooth paste.

In a pan, combine ghee and fig paste, and allow them to cook for a period of time.

Mix khoya with cooked figs paste, add sugar to anjeer halwa, and cook until thickening and uniform in texture.

The halwa should be topped with cardamom powder and chopped nuts such as almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts, and saffron strands.

After the halwa thickens, sprinkle it with more nuts and serve.

Anjeer Halwa, a popular Indian dessert, is now a refined sugar-free option with a modern twist of Fig Walnut Halwa, available in both Instant Pot and stovetop recipes.

