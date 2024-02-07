January 8, 2024
Detox drinks to have on an empty stomach for a healthy start to your day
Hot lemon tea - A warm and comforting detox drink, warm lemon water refreshes you.
Source: istock
Apple cider vinegar - Weight loss and improved metabolism are benefits of this detox drink.
Source: iStock
Green tea - Sipping on a detoxifying green tea in the morning is a rejuvenating experience.
Source: Unsplash
Turmeric latte - Anything with haldi is an immunity-boosting, super-detoxifying drink.
Source: Unsplash
Aloe Vera Juice - This natural drink boosts your immunity and prepares you for the day ahead.
Source: istock