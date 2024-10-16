Detox Orange Beet Salad For The Festive Season

The Orange Beet Salad is a vibrant and nutritious dish that combines the sweetness of oranges with the earthiness of beets.
Orange beets offer numerous health benefits, including heart health, kidney cleansing, antioxidant content, cholesterol reduction.
Orange beet salad, featuring soft, velvety beets, juicy oranges, crunchy nuts, creamy cheese, and fresh.
Ingredients
Carrot juliennes, apple juliennes, finely chopped parsley/coariander, orange slices, crushed walnuts, lettuce, and crumbled paneer are all essential ingredients in this recipe.
Recipe
Add all the ingredients listed in the dressing section to a jar.
Shake the ingredients thoroughly to mix them, then set them aside.
In a large bowl, combine chopped vegetables, except lettuce, walnuts, and the prepared dressing.
Mix the ingredients thoroughly and adjust the seasonings as needed.
The salad should be served with roughly chopped lettuce, crumbled paneer, and a side of a side of hummus.
