March 10, 2024
Devara Actress Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree
Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures in a sheer blue saree, decorated with glitters and stones.
Source: Instagram
The saree was a powder blue shade, with silver embellishments all over the pallu.
Source: Instagram
She opted for a strappy blouse, fully embellished with silver lace and stones.
Source: Instagram
Janhvi ditched a necklace for dangling silver earrings, completing her all-shimmer look.
Source: Instagram
The actress kept her straight hair open, letting her tresses add to the whimsical look.
Source: Instagram
She opted for smokey eyes for a sultry look, along with pink lipstick to compliment it.
Source: Instagram