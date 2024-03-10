March 10, 2024

Devara Actress Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures in a sheer blue saree, decorated with glitters and stones.

Source: Instagram

The saree was a powder blue shade, with silver embellishments all over the pallu.

Source: Instagram

She opted for a strappy blouse, fully embellished with silver lace and stones.

Source: Instagram

Janhvi ditched a necklace for dangling silver earrings, completing her all-shimmer look.

Source: Instagram

The actress kept her straight hair open, letting her tresses add to the whimsical look.

Source: Instagram

She opted for smokey eyes for a sultry look, along with pink lipstick to compliment it.

Source: Instagram

